President receives newly-appointed Kyrgyz envoy's credentials [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic Kairat Osmonaliev, Azertag reported on October 28.

Greeting the head of state, Ambassador Kairat Osmonaliev said:

- Your Excellency, Mr. President, I am honored to present to you my credentials in connection with my appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan. I had the honor to come to Baku during the epoch-making events. As a result of these events, historical justice and historical truth have prevailed. The Kyrgyz Republic, Kyrgyzstan always shared in those difficulties of Azerbaijan and rejoiced in Azerbaijan’s successes and achievements.

Please allow me to convey the sincere greetings of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Nurgozhoyevich Japarov, and thank you for your assistance during the pandemic last year and this year. Mr. Sadyr Japarov invites you to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan and will be glad to meet with you soon. Thank you.

Ambassador Kairat Osmonaliev presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev: You are welcome to Azerbaijan. I wish you the best of luck in your work and a pleasant time. I also ask you to convey my greetings and best wishes to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, and would like to invite him to Azerbaijan at any time convenient for him.

Our peoples share common roots and actively interact within the Turkic Council. As you may know, the next summit of the heads of state of the Turkish Council led by Azerbaijan will be held next month. We will transfer chairmanship to Turkey. Of course, this summit will bring our countries even closer together. There are many issues that need to be resolved within the framework of mutual relations and cooperation between Turkic-speaking countries. As you may know, Azerbaijan has always made great efforts to bring the member countries of our Council closer together.

As for bilateral relations, we do hope that they will intensify. I think that the existing potential has not been fully realized in recent years. Therefore, of course, it is necessary to pay attention to the economic and trade spheres, in which we can increase the turnover. In addition, as you know, Azerbaijan is actively investing outside the country. We can discuss investment projects in Kyrgyzstan in detail. Of course, mutual support in the international arena has always brought our countries closer together. I am confident that we will continue to support each other in the UN, in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and, of course, in the Turkic Council, the CIS and other organizations. During the second Karabakh war, we felt the support of the people of Kyrgyzstan. There were many appeals from citizens expressing solidarity with us, and we appreciate that very much. It is a time of restoration of the destroyed territories of Azerbaijan now, and we are working hard to return the former IDPs to their native lands as soon as possible.

I wish you a good time in Azerbaijan. I am sure that you will get acquainted with our country. As far as I know, you have already visited the liberated territories, but there will be new visits. And not only there, but also from Baku to other destinations. Therefore, I think you will have a complete picture of our country and this will help you in your work. I wish you good luck.

Ambassador Kairat Osmonaliev: Mr. President, first of all, thank you for your sincere words about Kyrgyzstan. The foundation of our interstate relations was laid by your father, a prominent figure of international repute. Kyrgyz people always remember him with great respect. Next year, we will mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between our countries, and in 2023 the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

You are quite right that we are actively cooperating in the international arena, in the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the CIS, the OSCE, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Turkic Council, as well as the format of TURKPA and the International Foundation for Turkic Culture and Heritage in Baku. Unfortunately, there has been a period of missed opportunities. Therefore, there is a lot we need to make up for.