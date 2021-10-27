Azerbaijan to thwart all possible Armenian provocations

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

State Security Service (SSS) Chief Ali Naghiyev has pledged adequate measures against Armenia’s possible provocations, the service reported on October 26.

Nagiyev made the remarks at the opening ceremony of a course on national security organized by the Security Council at the International Anti-Terror Training Center of the State Security Service on October 25.

He said that despite Azerbaijan's calls for peace, the destructive revanchist forces in Armenia do not want to accept the real post-war situation in the region.

These elements are constantly conducting counter-propaganda against Azerbaijan, trying to create conflict among the various ethnic groups living in Azerbaijan, and strain relations with its neighboring countries, Nagiyev added.

He also underlined the measures taken to neutralize the intelligence-disruptive activities of foreign special services against Azerbaijan.

Nagiyev noted that the involvement of some citizens in illegal armed groups outside the country, their participation in armed conflict through military training is also a matter of concern and that their future attempts to commit terror attacks in Azerbaijan are always in the spotlight.

Speaking about the impact of information security crimes and the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic on the overall security sphere, the security chief assured that the service will continue to take decisive measures against all these violations.

Addressing the meeting, Security Council chief Ramil Usubov said that it is impossible to implement international transport, logistics and huge energy projects, as well as to make important political decisions in the region without Azerbaijan's direct involvement.

He noted that recently, especially in the post-war period, some forces are trying to disrupt the stability in the region by implementing their insidious plans, resorting to various provocations.

Speaking about the joint effective struggle of special services and law enforcement agencies against these threats, Usubov stressed that necessary measures are being taken to increase the state's military potential and defence capabilities.

Furthermore, presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev spoke about the reliable provision of national security and the importance of the national security concept developed by Azerbaijan.

Reminding Armenia’s 30 years of aggression against Azerbaijan, Hajiyev said that a new security order was formed in the region as a result of Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in late 2020.

The course, which will last until October 29, will feature lectures, workshops and panel discussions by 54 representatives of 32 government agencies on various aspects of national security.

The course aims to assess the current situation and threats in the national security sphere, to improve the joint activities of relevant structures in ensuring national security and to exchange experiences between government agencies.