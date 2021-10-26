Aliyev, Erdogan lay foundation for Zangazur corridor [PHOTO]

A foundation stone has been laid for the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (Zangazur corridor), Azertag reported on October 26.

Prior to the ceremony, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan viewed the construction progress on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway.

The heads of state then laid the foundation stone for the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (Zangazur corridor).

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the heads of state of the work done.

the story will be updated.