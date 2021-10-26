Revanchist forces in Armenia engaged in anti-propaganda campaign against Azerbaijan - State Security Service

By Trend

Revanchist forces in Armenia, who cannot accept the current situation, are constantly conducting anti-propaganda campaigns against Azerbaijan, Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, said at the opening ceremony of the National Security course, Trend reports.

“These forces are trying to create discord between different people living in Azerbaijan, exacerbate relations between our country and neighboring states,” Naghiyev said.

Speaking about the significance of conducting the National Security course, Naghiyev noted the importance of joining efforts against threats currently directed against the security of Azerbaijan, an effective and coordinated struggle of the relevant structures against possible threats.

story will be updated