President, First VP visit liberated Gubadli

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Gubadli region, Azertag reported on October 25.

The head of state and the first vice-president attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Khanlig-Gubadli highway leading to the center of the city of Gubadli from the 10th km of Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway, as well as the opening of the systemically important 110/35/10 kV “Gubadli” substation owned by AzerEnergy OJSC and inaugurated a military unit complex of the State Border Service.

Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva then met members of the general public of Gubadli region.

