Azerbaijan restores TV, radio broadcasts in liberated Gubadli

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has launched TV and radio broadcasting in Gubadli region, which was liberated from Armenia's occupation on October 25, 2020.

As part of the ongoing work to restore infrastructure, including radio and television stations in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands, the TV and radio broadcasts were restored in Gubadli city and Gubadli region's 12 villages.

Eight television and two radio channels are now broadcast via the 50-meter tower installed in Khanlig village.

On October 4 and 20, 2021, TV and radio broadcasting was launched in Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar and Zangilan regions, respectively. Eight TV channels and two radio channels are broadcast in the cities themselves and the regions' nearby villages.

From December 31, 2020, TV and radio broadcasting was restored in Shusha and Khankandi cities, Khojali (Khojaly), Aghdam and Barda regions, as well as surrounding settlements.

Relevant agencies are currently working to restore radio and television broadcasting in other liberated areas. By late 2021, it is planned to restore the Shahyeri station located in the village of the same name in the Khojavand region.

In April, the Caspian International Broadcasting Company LLC (CBC FM radio channel) was declared the winner of the tender for opening a radio channel in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Azerbaijan will carry out the reconstruction on its recently-liberated territories in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.