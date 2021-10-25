Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 25, 2021 [PHOTO]

By Azernews





On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 25, 2021:

- President Ilham Aliyev shared on his official Twitter page about the liberation by the Azerbaijani army of several villages of Zangilan, Jabrayil and Gubadli regions, as well as Gubadli city from Armenia's occupation.

- An operational meeting was held under President and Commander-in-Chief Aliyev's leadership at the Defence Ministry's Central Command Post with the participation of the ministry’s leadership and commanders of the joint corps located in the frontline.

- During the meeting, Aliyev briefed about the liberation by Azerbaijani army of some parts of Kalbajar and Gubadli regions from Armenia's occupation.

- President Aliyev, during the UN Security Council discussions, sent letters to the heads of state and government of the countries supporting Azerbaijan's position.

- Aliyev gave an interview to the US Fox News TV channel.

- The Azerbaijani army troops dealt a serious blow to the Armenian armed forces in Khojavand, Gubadli and Lachin. The list of destroyed military equipment of Armenia has been announced. The Armenian troops retreated with losses.

- The Azerbaijani army used high-precision weapons against the Armenian troops.

- The Armenian troops fired on Aghdam, Tartar and Aghjabadi.

- Video footage of liberated villages of Gubadli region has been released.

- Video footage of the destruction of the Armenian firing points has been released. The Armenian troops were forced to retreat with losses.

- Video footage of liberated villages of Jabrayil and Zangilan regions was released.

- Video footage of the destruction of Armenian military equipment and ammunition was released.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.