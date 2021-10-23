Azerbaijan's MoD inspects combat positions in liberated Kalbajar, Lachin districts

By Trend

Azerbaijan continues the work aimed at improving social conditions of Azerbaijani servicemen in high mountainous areas as part of the reforms carried out under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on Oct.22 via the press service of the Defense Ministry.

The ministry’s leadership visited a number of Azerbaijani combat positions in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war] and inquired about the social and living conditions of the servicemen.

Zakir Hasanov, head of the ministry, was informed that all the necessary needs of personnel in modular container points built at heights of up to 3,400 meters on the state border [with Armenia], as well as in combat positions in other areas of the Kalbajar and Lachin districts were met. The points include a weapons room, a dining room, a kitchen, food and facility storage, a bathroom, and a dormitory equipped with heating stoves.

Generators and solar panels have been installed to provide the area with uninterrupted electricity.

It was noted that all necessary conditions have been created for the quality organization and conduct of combat duty day and night. The positions are provided with technical surveillance equipment.

Monitoring the activities of the opposing side from the command-observation post, the minister gave additional instructions on the organization and conduct of the combat duty.

Besides, he highly appreciated the conditions created for the servicemen and their moral and psychological state, gave the command relevant instructions on improving the social and living conditions of the personnel and further increasing their combat capability.