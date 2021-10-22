Armenians propagate Nazi Nzhdeh, accuse Azerbaijan of racism [VIDEO]

The books presented by Azerbaijan at the traditional Moscow International Book Fair have caused fury in Armenia. It was said there that the books openly promote racial intolerance toward Armenians.

This was stated in the video posted on the YouTube channel VMedia, created to ensure information and education support to the Armenian society and expose fakes of a historic plan.

The authors of the video point out that Armenia's dissatisfaction is understandable. The book fair held in Moscow on September 24-27 is considered to be the largest and oldest book forum in Russia and Eastern Europe. Hence the facts listed in the books will have a serious audience.

Azerbaijan presented a wide range of books, including such relevant topics as the history of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and exposing numerous Armenian historical fabrications and fakes.

The book "Destroyers of fraud" by political scientist Fuad Akhundov, published in Baku in 2012, is worth mentioning in this regard. Armenia claimed that it presented facts that distorted not only the history of the Armenian SSR but also the history of Russia. Meanwhile, there is not a single Azerbaijani author or source in this book.

"At a book exhibition in Moscow, Armenians displayed a book glorifying the Nazi criminal Garegin Nzhdeh. Russia has already dismantled a monument to Garegin Nzhdeh of this kind. A question could have been raised as to why the propaganda of the Nazi criminal Nzhdeh was going on in Russia. There were statements from the Armenian side that Azerbaijan allegedly promotes literature with hate content against Armenia. And there they listed my book "Destroyers of fraud". Here they are right off the mark. Because I collected [facts] only and only by foreign authors in this book. Not a single Azerbaijani author was represented in the book," Fuad Akhundov stated.

