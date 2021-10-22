MoD updates list of martyrs buried by October 21

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Defence Ministry has updated the list of Azerbaijan's martyred servicemen buried by October 21.

In a report posted on its website, the ministry said that 2,908 soldiers, who were martyred in the 44-day war, have been buried by October 21.

The ministry presented the photos, names, surnames, updated information about military ranks and date of birth of the buried martyrs.

It added that six servicemen are considered missing.

Activities to search for and identify the missing servicemen are underway, the ministry said.

In the list unveiled by the ministry on July 14, 2021, the number of buried martyrs made up 2,907 and the missing seven.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.