'Turkic World' project aims to meet information demand - Turkish official

By Trend



The 'Turkic World' project, established to publish news from the Turkic-speaking states, ensures the demand for information in the field of media, Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey Yalcin Topcu told Trend.

“The platform aims to provide about 300 million readers in six independent states with information from local sources, which is very important,” he said.

Topcu stressed the importance of creating and developing information portals, which, unlike traditional media, transmit information more quickly.

“In addition, the 'Turkic World' media project will provide information on cultural, social, linguistic and educational issues to brotherly peoples living hundreds of kilometers from each other about their compatriots. As a representative of the Turkic world, I would like to thank the founders of this project, which meets our need for information,” Topcu added.

On May 24, 2021, the presentation of the first digital project 'Turkic World' took place in Baku. The presentation ceremony was attended by the heads of media structures, diplomats of the Turkic-speaking states, MPs and representatives of the public.

The unique software makes it possible to improve the project and connect other Turkic-speaking states, in addition to its participants, to the created digital platform. A mobile version of the digital platform has also been developed.