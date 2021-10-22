Azerbaijan's military units in Kalbajar, Lachin undergo inspection amid coming winter

By Trend

The leadership of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry checked the winter readiness of military units stationed in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts [liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports on Oct.21 citing the ministry.

The provision of military personnel with food and warm clothing was carried out in accordance with the standards, and the units deployed in high mountainous and harsh climatic areas were supplied with extra provisions.

It was also noted that in order to ensure the uninterrupted and stable operation of weapons and equipment during the winter, all military units were provided with high-quality fuel and lubricants, other necessary spare parts, and equipment.

All the necessary measures were taken to increase the combat capability of military units, ensure uninterrupted operation in harsh climatic conditions, mountainous areas day and night, as well as maintain a high level of combat readiness.

It was reported that in order to improve the conditions of the personnel’s service, intensive work on construction of settlements of new modular type consisting of containers equipped with all kinds of inventory is underway.

Moreover, detailed information on the work of the Units of Engineer Troops in cooperation with other government agencies on the construction and restoration of roads in difficult terrain was provided.



