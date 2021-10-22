Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian deputy PMs meet in Moscow

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

A meeting of the trilateral working group was held under the joint chairmanship of the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian deputy prime ministers, local media reported, quoting the website of the Russian government.

During the first part of the eighth meeting, Shahin Mustafayev, Aleksey Overchuk and Mher Grigoryan considered the prospects of restoring transport communications in the South Caucasus region and the course of further work within the framework of the trilateral statement signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on January 11, 2021.

The parties agreed to hold the second part of the eighth meeting in the near future.

It should be noted that President ?lham Aliyev said during his visit to Zangilan that although Armenia earlier resisted to the unblocking of regional transport communications, "they have now agreed to it".

The statement signed in January 2021 envisages the unblocking of transport communications in the region after Baku and Yerevan reached a ceasefire deal in November 2020 after the 44-day war.