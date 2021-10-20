By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 20, 2021

- President Ilham Aliyev addressed the people of Azerbaijan.

- In his address to the nation, Aliyev said that the city of Zangilan and 24 villages had been liberated from the occupation.

- President Ilham Aliyev renamed the liberated Vang village of Khojavand district to Chinarli.

- Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a publication on her Instagram account about the liberation of the Zangilan city and a number of villages of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavand and Zangilan regions.

- The Azerbaijani flag was raised in Zangilan.

- Video footage of the destruction of Armenian armored vehicles was released. The list of destroyed Armenian military equipment was announced. A group of Armenian mercenaries refused to fight.

- Armenia shelled Tartar and Aghdam districts, killing two civilians.

- Video footage of the destruction of a large number of Armenian servicemen and military equipment was released.

- Armenian anti-aircraft guns were destroyed in the direction of Ganja.

- Video footage of the destruction of the Armenian military units in the direction of Gubadli was released.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.