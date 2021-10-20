Aliyev pays condolences to Erdogan over Baykar company chief's death

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences on October 19 to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the death of Chairman of the Board of Baykar Makina company Ozdemir Bayraktar, Azertag has reported.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of Ozdemir Bayraktar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Baykar company. I share your grief at these difficult times, wish you and all members of your family patience, and extend my deepest condolences," Aliyev said in his message.