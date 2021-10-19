President receives EU Special Representative [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar on October 19.

They discussed prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-EU cooperation. It was noted that the EU attaches importance to the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan and that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner for the EU.

Pointing to the visit of President of the European Council Charles Michel to Azerbaijan this July, the sides noted that the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Charles Michel made an important contribution to the development of Azerbaijan-EU relations.

The European Union’s readiness to contribute to strengthening stability and peace and creating an environment of trust in the region was emphasized at the meeting.

They also exchanged views on the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit.