Azerbaijan marks first anniversary of Khudafarin’s liberation

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

On October 18, Azerbaijan marks the first anniversary of the liberation of the Khudafarin Bridge and adjacent areas from Armenia's 30-year occupation, Trend has reported.

Starting from the first days of the 44-day war in late 2020, the victorious Azerbaijani army pushed back Armenian armed forces from its occupied territories and declared a historic victory over Armenia.

The heroic Azerbaijani army liberated the Khudaferin Bridge from occupation on October 18, 2020.

This was another important and glorious episode in a series of victories during the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Recently, the Trend TV film crew visited the Jabrayil district and met with the servicemen of the State Border Service, who participated in the Khudafarin bridge operation. They shared their memories on the military operations to liberate the areas.

Historically, the bridge was one of the major crossing points of the historical Silk Road. The monument belongs to the Azerbaijani Arran architectural school.

The Khudafarin bridge, which is a unique historical monument of the 12th century, was built in 1027 by order of Fazl Bin Muhammad, the ruler of the Sheddadid State that existed in Azerbaijan, in order to unite North and South Azerbaijan.

Although many bridges were built across the river, the most famous is the Khudafarin bridge.

For many years there have been huge threats to the existence of this architectural masterpiece.

A huge threat was posed by Armenia's occupation of Jabrayil region in 1993 when the bridge was severely damaged.

However, after a 28-year occupation, the Azerbaijani army liberated Jabrayil, where the bridge is located, and hoisted the Azerbaijani flag over it.

The liberation of Jabrayil from the Armenian occupation on October 4, 2020, eliminated the existential threats and opened a new phase in the restoration of the cultural monuments.

In an interview with journalists, Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov said that the Khudafarin bridges, along with Shusha city will soon be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.