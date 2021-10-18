By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 18, 2021

- A publication about the Azerbaijani armed forces raising the Azerbaijani flag over the ancient Khudafarin bridge was posted on the official Twitter page of President Ilham Aliyev.

- Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page.

- Despite the announcement of a new humanitarian ceasefire, the Armenian armed forces once again grossly violated the agreement.

- Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry published a list of destroyed enemy equipment, announced the capture of an Armenian military unit.

- Azerbaijan’s Air Defence Units shot down another Su-25 attack aircraft of the Armenian armed forces.

- The Armenian armed forces attempted to attack in Aghdara, Fuzuli, Hadrut and Jabrayil directions.

- An Azerbaijani soldier captured positions of Armenian special forces. Another tactical UAV of Armenia was destroyed.

- Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry announced the seizure of military equipment and ammunition of the Armenian armed forces.

- Azerbaijani flag was raised in the center of the liberated from occupation Fuzuli city.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.