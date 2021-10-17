Minister: Centuries needed to revive nature of Azerbaijan's Karabakh

By Trend

An area of 100,000 hectares in forests on Azerbaijani lands, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, were burned by Armenians during the occupation period, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Firdovsi Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is a member of about 20 international commissions. However, unfortunately, for 30 years, its appeals about the environmental situation in Karabakh remained unanswered,” Aliyev said.

“The fires destroyed the flora and fauna in these areas. It will take centuries to restore nature in Karabakh. The Ministry, within the framework of its powers, carries out work to restore and improve the environment,” Aliyev said.

The deputy minister noted that the preliminary results of environmental monitoring in the liberated territories were sent to the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

“Based on these materials, a criminal case will be initiated. And those who committed these acts will have to appear before the court at the international level,” Aliyev said.