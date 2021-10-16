Presidential aide: Armenia must take serious and positive steps to open communications [EXCLUSIVE]

By Trend

Azerbaijan is ready for the process of delimitation and demarcation of borders, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend.

According to Hajiyev, President Ilham Aliyev clearly outlined Azerbaijan's position on this issue during the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State.

"Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace agreement with Armenia and begin the process of delimitation. In the process related to the peace agreement, Armenia and Azerbaijan, first of all, must recognize the territorial integrity and sovereignty of each other," he said.

Speaking about the opening of communications [envisioned in the trilateral statement signed on Nov.10, 2020 between Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders following the Second Karabakh War], the official stressed that discussions are being held in this regard at the level of the prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.

“Meetings [about the opening of communications] have taken place, but Armenia must take serious and positive steps,” added Hajiyev.

On October 16, a visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan and local media to the liberated territories of Tartar district was organized.

During the visit being led by the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, the diplomats are getting acquainted with Tartar district's Sugovushan and Talish villages [liberated from Armenian occupation in the Second Karabakh War].

This is the seventh trip of representatives of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories since November 10, 2020.