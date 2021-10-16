Fuzuli Airport granted international status, assigned IATA code

By Vafa Ismayilova

The Fuzuli Airport has been granted international status under a relevant order signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

Thus, the Fuzuli Airport is open for international flights. This will foster the development of the tourism potential of Karabakh.

The decision to grant international status was taken following the completion of all construction and installation work in the air harbor of Fuzuli.

In addition, the airport was assigned a three-letter code by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) consisting of letters of the Latin alphabet - FZL. This code is associated with the name of the city where the airport is located - Fuzuli.

IATA airport codes are of great importance for passenger transportation. They are used by airlines, ticket agencies, international booking systems, etc.

Earlier, the Fuzuli Airport was assigned the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) code - UBBF.

The Fuzuli airport is constructed in accordance with the highest international standards. It can accommodate any type of aircraft. The first test flight to Fuzuli was performed on September 5, when the largest passenger aircraft of AZAL, Airbus A340-500, landed at the airport.

A runway with the length of 3000 meters and the width of 60 meters is put into operation at the Fuzuli International Airport. It is fully equipped with instrumental landing and navigation systems, lighting ?ontrol, primary and secondary radar systems to ensure flight safety in accordance with all ICAO requirements.

The apron area is 60 thousand square meters; it is designed for the parking of 8 aircraft.

The construction of an Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower equipped with automated ATC systems is completed. This will enable the launch flights to the Fuzuli airport in accordance with ICAO and IATA standards.

Also, on the instruction of the Head of State, international airports in Lachin and Zangilan regions also continue to be built.

In addition to the airport in Fuzuli, six more international airports have been built and operate in Azerbaijan today – in Baku (GYD), Ganja (GNJ), Nakhchivan (NAJ), Gabala (GBB), Lankaran (LLK) and Zagatala (ZTU). In addition to the mentioned airports, the airport in Yevlakh and the base of the helicopter airline ASG Helicopter Services (ZXT) in the Absheron village of Zabrat provide aviation services in Azerbaijan.

On September 5, the Karabakh aircarft of Azerbaijan's major airline AZAL (Azerbaijan Airlines) landed at the newly-built Fuzuli International Airport, which will be comissioned soon. President Ilham Aliyev along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will officially inaugurate the airport soon.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the airport’s construction took place back on 14 January when President Ilham Aliyev visited liberated Fuzuli region. It should be noted that the construction of international airports in Lachin and Zangilan regions is also continuing under the presidential order.

Fuzuli was liberated from Armenia's three-decade occupation on October 17, 2020.

A Russia-brokered ceasefire deal that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to the 44-day war between the two countries. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied.