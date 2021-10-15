France's desire to take part in de-mining of Azerbaijan's lands - important, MP says

By Trend

France's desire to participate in de-mining of the liberated territories is an important initiative, Milli Majlis (parliament) deputy head of the working group on inter-parliamentary Azerbaijan-France relations Soltan Mammadov said at a plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

“Despite France's unconstructive position during the second Karabakh war today its desire to participate in the process of de-mining of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan is an important initiative in terms of speeding up the process of returning former IDPs to their homes, ensuring peace and stability in the region,” Mammadov said.

story will be updated