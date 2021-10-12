Azerbaijan, Serbia mull strategic ties

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported on October 12.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) being held in Belgrade.

At the meeting, Bayramov and Vucic focused on strategic relations and expressed their satisfaction with developing Azerbaijani-Serbian cooperation.

Stressing the importance of the documents signed between the two countries, the government officials underlined that these agreements would contribute to the expansion of bilateral relations. The two men also discussed international and regional issues of mutual interest.

Vucic invited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for an official visit to Serbia.

On October 11, Azerbaijan and Serbia signed an agreement on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for persons holding general civil passports.

The agreement was signed during the meeting between the Azerbaijani and Serbian foreign ministers on the sidelines of the high-level meeting marking the NAM'S 60th anniversary in Belgrade on October 11.

The ministers also signed memorandums of understanding between Azerbaijani and Serbian foreign ministries on political consultations and on cooperation in the consular sphere.

It should be noted that on the same day, the Azerbaijani and Serbian defence industry ministers signed an agreement on bilateral military and technical cooperation.

Azerbaijan and Serbia cooperate in various spheres of the economy. The Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed between Azerbaijan and Serbia in 2013 and the Joint Action Plan on Strategic Partnership signed in 2018 laid the foundation for the development of relations.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia amounted to $5.9 million in the eight months of 2021. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $9 million in 2020.