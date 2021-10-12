Azerbaijan’s top brass inspects navy command staff drills

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov along with other military officials have inspected command and staff exercises held in the Naval Forces, the ministry reported on October 11.

Commander of the Naval Forces Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov briefed the top brass about the exercises, the report added.

Bakirov noted that the servicemen, as a part of the exercises, will perform on the map the tasks of protecting and defending the energy infrastructure in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

He added that the exercises are aimed at improving the practical skills of commanders and staff officers in making swift decisions.

Furthermore, the personnel is trained to effectively use the available resources in organizing and conducting battle, as well as to increase their knowledge and practical skills.

The personnel fulfills the tasks on the decisive management of units during combat operations.

Following the briefing, Hasanov instructed the personnel about the future development of the exercises.

The command and staff exercises will last until October 13.