On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 11, 2021

- President Ilham Aliyev in connection with the shelling of Ganja: Azerbaijan will give a worthy answer to all this!

- President Aliyev: The missile attack on Ganja was carried out from Armenia's Vardenis region.

- President Aliyev: These dishonorable deeds of Armenia can never break the will of the Azerbaijani people.

- First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I call upon the international community not to remain indifferent to all that happened.

- The Defence Ministry issued a statement that the information disseminated by Armenia about the alleged killing of civilians in Hadrut by Azerbaijani servicemen - a woman and her disabled son - is groundless, not supported by facts, and is aimed at misleading the international community.

- The Defence Ministry issued a statement that the information disseminated by Armenia about the missile strikes allegedly inflicted by the Azerbaijani army on settlements on the occupied territories is a lie and disinformation.

- Azerbaijani Ganja city is once again under fire.

- As a result of the next shelling of Ganja by the Armenian armed forces, five people were killed and 27 were injured.

- Information about the shelling of Baku does not correspond to reality.

- The Armenian armed forces launch missile attacks on Azerbaijan's Mingachevir.

- The Azerbaijani army delivers fire strikes against the Armenian armed forces.

- Deputy regiment commander of the Armenian armed forces destroyed.

- A large number of forces and equipment of the Armenian army were destroyed.

- At around 0800, on October 11 an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of Armenia, which attempted to fly in the Mingachevir direction, was destroyed by Azerbaijan's air defence units.

- The forces and means of the Armenian armed forces, which tried to go on the offensive, were destroyed.

- The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office reported that as a result of the shelling of Ganja by the Armenian armed forces, seven people were killed and 34 were injured.

- The Armenian armed forces fired at an ambulance with a white flag on it, which was picking up the bodies of the Armenian military.

- The death toll in Ganja as a result of rocket attacks from the Armenian armed forces has reached nine.

- The Prosecutor-General's Office reported that since the beginning of the attacks of the Armenian armed forces, 41 civilians were killed and 205 civilians were wounded.

- The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry stated that the responsibility for the aggravation of the situation in the region lies entirely with the leadership of Armenia.

- Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian UAV.

- Video of the moment of the missile strike on Ganja was released.

- The Armenian armed forces suffer heavy losses as a result of airstrikes.

- The Defence Ministry publishes footage of liberated Dashkasan village.

- The Kub anti-aircraft missile system of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed.

- The Defence Ministry publishes footage of liberated Horadiz village.

- Azerbaijan shows the newly liberated Sugovushan village of Tartar district.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.