By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 4

- President Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation from the occupation of Jabrayil city and a number of villages of Jabrayil region;

- On October 4, President Aliyev made an address to the people of Azerbaijan;

- President Aliyev gave an interview to Al-Arabiya TV channel;

- President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the commanders of the formations - Maj-Gen Mais Barkhudarov, Maj-Gen Hikmat Mirzayev and the personnel led by them on the occasion of the liberation of Jabrayil city and nine villages of Jabrayil region from the occupation;

- First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva shared on her official Instagram page a publication about the victories of the Azerbaijani army at the front;

- On this day of last year, the Azerbaijani flag was hoisted in Sugovushan;

- Two people were killed, two more were injured as a result of artillery shelling of Beylagan by the Armenian armed forces. The Prosecutor-General's Office issued a statement about the shelling of Ganja. One civilian was killed and four were injured as a result of a rocket attack by Armenians of Ganja.

- Criminal case initiated against Armenia's Arayik Harutyunyan;

- Azerbaijan's prosecutor-general appealed to international organizations;

- The names of the wounded as a result of the Armenian provocation in Ganja were announced;

- The Azerbaijani flag was hoisted at the post where Azerbaijani National Hero Mubariz Ibrahimov destroyed a great number of the Armenian military;

- The Defence Ministry once again shared information about a large number of trophies captured from the Armenian armed forces.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.



