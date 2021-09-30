Azerbaijani President signs order on Kurdamir highway construction

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures for the construction of the Agsu – Kurdamir – Bahramtepe (26 km) – Garasaggal – Jaili highway in the Kurdamir district of Azerbaijan on September 30.

According to the order, for the purpose of construction of the Agsu – Kurdamir – Bahramtepe (26 km) – Garasaggal – Jaili highway connecting two settlements with a population of 4,000 people, 6 million manat ($3.5 million) is allocated from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.1.14 "Allocation of funds provided in the state budget for 2021 for state investments (investment expenditures)" to the State Agency of Highways of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan has been instructed to provide financing in the amount specified in this order, and the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to resolve issues arising from this order.