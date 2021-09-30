Azerbaijan, Belarus mull military cooperation

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani and Belarusian military officials have discussed military cooperation in Baku, the Defence Ministry reported on September 30.

Under the cooperation plan between the two countries, the sides held a working meeting on the "Development of rocket and artillery forces" at the ministry’s international military cooperation department, the report added.

The delegations also discussed military and technical cooperation between the rocket and artillery troops and the experience exchange between the military personnel.

The visitors were also briefed about the role of artillerymen in Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh war.

As a part of the visit, the guests are expected to visit Azerbaijan’s military units of the rocket and artillery troops.

Azerbaijan and Belarus are cooperating in various areas, including in the military sphere.

Azerbaijan purchased different types of weapons, as well as the Polonez operational and tactical missile systems from Belarus.

As a part of his visit on May 20, 2021, Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin visited several military units in Azerbaijan, including the one where the Polonez operational-tactical missile systems are located.

At the end of the visit, the defence ministers visited the Polonez operational-tactical missile systems storage park, combat missile storage, and a technical service centre.

Khrenin expressed confidence that bilateral military ties will further develop. He stressed that Belarus always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Earlier, Azerbaijan and Belarus signed a bilateral cooperation plan between the two countries' defence ministries for 2021.