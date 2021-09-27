Azerbaijani Parliamentary delegation to attend 10th plenary session of TURKPA in Kazakhstan

By Trend

The parliamentary delegation led by Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova arrived in the town of Turkestan, Kazakhstan on a working visit on 27 September to take part in the 10th plenary sittings of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-Speaking Countries, Trend reports via press service of the Parliament.

Azerbaijani delegation was welcomed at the Hazrat Sultan International Airport of Turkestan by Deputy Chair of the Mazhilis of the Kazakh Parliament Pavel Kazantsev, Chair of the International Relations, Defence and Security Committee of the Mazhilis Aygul Kuspan, TURKPA Secretary-General Altinbek Mamayusupov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Agalar Atamoglanov and other officials.

Tomorrow, the Chair of the Parliament will be joining both the 10th plenary sessions of the TURKPA and the Council meeting included in its scope. The speaker of the parliament Sahiba Gafarova is to take the floor at the plenary session.

The event in question will be attended by the delegations of the member-states of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey as well as of Uzbekistan and Hungary as guests and observers, respectively. Amongst the participants will also be representatives of the Turkic co-operation organizations and delegates of the monitoring and other bodies.

The session will be capped with the signing of the Turkestan Declaration; a press conference will be held as well.