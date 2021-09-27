Competent state administration - main factor in Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War - former FM

By Trend

The main factor of Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh War [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020] was competent state administration, being the basis of forming a successful domestic and foreign policy, ex-Foreign Minister Tofig Zulfugarov told Trend.

The younger generation, which grew up namely during the leadership of Azerbaijan by President Ilham Aliyev, showed great heroism during the Second Karabakh War, Zulfugarov said.

“Having shown great courage, the youth ensured our victory. This is the result of the successful domestic policy pursued by the president of Azerbaijan,” he noted. “There were a lot of deserters in the Armenian armed forces [during the war], whilst representatives of Azerbaijani youth gave their lives for their homeland."

The ex-minister stressed that the correctly chosen defense concept was another factor that ensured Azerbaijan's victory.

"The right choice was made and weapons were purchased, which were successfully used during the Second Karabakh War. Azerbaijan created a professional army that liberated our lands from the occupation," Zulfugarov further said.

According to the ex-minister, the main goal of diplomacy is to strengthen relations with friendly countries.

"If the unfriendly countries have changed their position, then this is the greatest success of diplomacy. Azerbaijan achieved this thanks to its competent foreign policy. Another success of the country's foreign policy is the neutralization of pro-Armenian circles abroad, including those ones in the West. All these facts are the result of competent decision-making of Azerbaijan," added Zulfugarov.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.