FM: Zangazur corridor to expand transport routes

By Vugar Khalilov

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that the Zangazur corridor between Azerbaijan and Turkey will expand the list of existing trade and transport routes, the Foreign Ministry reported on September 24.

Bayramov made the remarks at the ministerial of the Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) as part of the 76th UN General Assembly session chaired by Chairman Abdullah Shahid and UN Deputy Secretary-General Courtenay Rattray.

He underlined that the efficiency and reliability of the Zangazur corridor requiring close cooperation among the countries that the route will pass through.

He said that Azerbaijan is interested in and ready for expanding such cooperation with certain countries.

The minister briefed the audience about the large-scale transport projects implemented by Azerbaijan such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Baku International Sea Trade Port among others.

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan continues to implement the necessary infrastructure projects to become an international logistics and transit hub.

He noted that the resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict opens up new opportunities for regional cooperation, development and prosperity through the normalization of bilateral relations.

The new transport hub to be created on Azerbaijan’s liberated territories will strengthen the position of the entire South Caucasus within the scope of Trans-Eurasian transport projects, Bayramov added.

The LLDC group was established to promote effective transit cooperation among landlocked developing countries and contribute as a result of their integration into the global economy and the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The group unites 32 countries with different levels of development.