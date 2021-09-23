Villages and historical monuments turned into ruins in Azerbaijan's Aghdam – Georgian expert

By Trend

Villages and historical monuments have been turned into ruins in Aghdam, Trend Karabakh Bureau reports, referring to the statement of Professor Zurab Batiashvili, an expert of the Foundation for Strategic and International Studies of Georgia, who is on a visit to Aghdam.

Zurab Batiashvili has been in Azerbaijan for the third day already, and during this time has visited Baku and Ganja.

"Now we are in Aghdam, where villages and historical monuments have been turned into ruins. I am sure everything will be rebuilt very soon. The Azerbaijani people will support this by all means. Azerbaijan is a strong state both from an economic and military point of view," Batiashvili said.

A group of Georgian journalists and bloggers made a visit to the city of Aghdam, liberated from the occupation. They got acquainted with the Imarat complex, where the palace of the founder of the Karabakh Khanate, Panakhali Khan, is located.

The guests from Georgia were informed about the acts of vandalism committed by Armenia during the occupation against cultural, historical, and religious monuments of Azerbaijan.