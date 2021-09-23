Ministry of Finance to provide funding of highways reconstruction - presidential order

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order "On additional measures related to the continuation of work on the reconstruction of highways in the Surakhani district of Baku" on Thursday.

According to the document, in order to continue the reconstruction of highways in the Garachukhur and Govsan settlements of the Surakhani district of Baku, 6 million manat ($3.5 million) is allocated to the State Agency of Highways of Azerbaijan from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.1.14 "Distribution of funds provided for in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2021 for state capital investments (investment expenses)".

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan has been instructed to provide financing in the amount specified in this order, and the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to resolve issues arising from this order.