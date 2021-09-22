Azerbaijani army holds orienteering competitions

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army has conducted the next round of orienteering competitions among servicemen from different military units, the Defence Ministry reported on September 21.

As a part of the competitions, participants from various military units and military educational institutions competed to prove their navigational skills.

The results of the ongoing competitions will be assessed by officials from the Defence Ministry and the Azerbaijani Orienteering Federation commission of judges.

Azerbaijan periodically holds land, air and naval drills alone and along with its allies to improve theoretical and practical combat skills of the military personnel.

The joint combat tactical exercises are held under a military cooperation agreement between Azerbaijan and its allies.

Azerbaijan's official circles earlier stated that the military exercises improve the interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations and serve the regional peace and stability.