Azerbaijani civilian wounded in mine explosion

Another Azerbaijani civilian has been wounded in a mine blast in Aghdam region liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020.

Gubadli region Zafar Agayev hit a mine while driving an excavator. The injured tractor driver was hospitalized in Barda region's central hospital.

Some 160 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

On June 12, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan mine maps for Aghdam, and on July 3 mine maps for Fuzuli and Zangilan. The mine maps show that Armenian planted 97,000 mines in Aghdam and 92,000 mines in Fuzuli and Zangilan.

In his interview to CNN Turk channel on August 14, President Ilham Aliyev said that the accuracy of the maps provided by Armenia at the latest stage is only 25 percent.