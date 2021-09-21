FM off to New-York for UN General Assembly session

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for New York to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the ministry reported on September 20.

“The minister will take part at various gatherings to be held on the sidelines of the session and will have bilateral meetings,” Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on her Twitter account.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the UN since March 2, 1992, after the General Assembly’s 46th session in New York. On 6 May 1992, Azerbaijan opened its Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

During the first years of Azerbaijan’s independence, the UN assistance was primarily focused on the immediate needs of refugees and IDPs affected by the conflict in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh.

Azerbaijan was elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the term of 2012 to 2013 after receiving the vote of 155 member states.

On 25 September 2015, Azerbaijan joined other UN member states in adopting the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. On 6 October 2016, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree creating the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development.

In 2016, the UN and the Azerbaijani government concluded a new cooperation agreement, signing the UN-Azerbaijan Partnership Framework (UNAPF) for the period of 2016-2020.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan actively cooperates with other UN institutions such as UNESCO, UNICEF and others.