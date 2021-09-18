TODAY.AZ / Politics

Next stage of "Three Brothers - 2021" int'l drills ends

18 September 2021 [11:06] - TODAY.AZ

The next stage of the "Three Brothers - 2021" international exercises held in Baku in accordance with the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan has been successfully accomplished, Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry has reported.

According to the exercise plan, the special forces were brought to a state of combat readiness and carried out the task of destroying the imaginery enemy group, which infiltrated into the depths of the defence of the units.

At this stage of the exercises that will last until September 20 the special forces of the fraternal countries have again demonstrated high professionalism.


