PACE calls on Armenia to release all mine maps of Azerbaijan's liberated territories

By Trend

PACE Migration Committee has called on Armenia to release all maps of the mines set up on the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing PACE.

The PACE Migration Committee has set out a series of recommendations to both countries to address the humanitarian consequences in the short and long term, and move towards a process of peace and reconciliation after the Second Karabakh war.

Thus, the committee deplored that since the November ceasefire, 159 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured by mines, and called on Armenia to “release, without delay, all mine maps in its possession”