Azerbaijani, Turkish military planes make combat flights within joint exercises

By Trend

Azerbaijani and Turkish military planes have made combat flights within the TurAz-Falcon 2021 joint tactical exercises in Turkey's Konya province, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the plan of the exercises, the tasks of repelling the attack of the fighters of the imaginary enemy, evading air defense systems, and delivering strikes against detected ground targets were worked out in an operative manner.

Military pilots of both countries successfully completed assigned tasks.

The exercises continue.



