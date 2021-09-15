TODAY.AZ / Politics

Turkey says Baku's liberation from Bolsheviks, Dashnaks to remain in memory forever

15 September 2021 [16:14] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Turkey will always support Azerbaijan, the Presidential Administration of Turkey told TurkicWorldTrend reports.

"Azerbaijan also provided support to Turkey in difficult days. Relations between the two countries contribute not only to their well-being but to the entire region," the administration said.

“Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue to cooperate in all spheres,” the statement said.

The administration also noted that the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation is part of history and will never fade from memory.

