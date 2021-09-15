Rally to mark Baku's liberation anniversary kicks off

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

A rally to mark the 103-rd anniversary of Baku's liberation by the Caucasus Islamic Army has kicked off in the capital.

As part of the rally, participants will pass from the Martyrs' Alley and the Monument to Turkish Soldiers towards the Ichari Shahar metro station, past the Economic University building, the Gosha Gala Gate and Azneft Square. The procession will end in front of the Bahram Gur monument.

Among the participants of the rally, accompanied by a military orchestra, there is 150 personnel of the Heydar Aliyev Higher Military School, well-known public figures, and media representatives.

The Caucasus Islamic Army led by Turkish Commander Nuru Pasha together with the newly-formed Azerbaijani National Army and volunteers liberated Baku from the Armenian and Bolshevik occupation on September 15, 1918. Following the liberation, Baku was declared the capital of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic, which became the first democratic republic in the Muslim East.

In all, 1,132 fighters of the Caucasus Islamic Army were martyred during the liberation of Baku.

The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.