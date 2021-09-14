Azerbaijani top official, Iranian envoy eye bilateral agenda

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev and Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi have discussed the Baku-Tehran bilateral agenda.

Hajiyev made the remarks on his official Twitter account on September 13.

"Thanks, Ambassador Mousavi for paying a visit to us. We have had indeed fruitful discussions on the issues on our bilateral agenda and reviewed ways forward," the presidential aide tweeted.

In turn, Mousavi expressed his satisfaction over the meeting with Hajiyev.

"We discussed the latest developments of our bilateral ties and issues of common concern and interest," the Iranian ambassador said.

It should be noted that on September 11, the local media reported that a lot of Iranian trucks continue to enter the Azerbaijani territories in Karabakh under the temporary Russian peacekeeper control without Baku's consent.

Later, the Defence Ministry stated that foreign legal entities, individuals and their vehicles cannot enter the Azerbaijani territories without the country's consent and such cases violate Azerbaijan's laws.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed for five years in Karabakh under the Moscow-brokered trilateral cease-fire deal signed in 2020. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The deal also stipulated the return of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city that had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.