President awards Paralympians, coaches for high results

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to establish awards for Azerbaijani athletes with disabilities and their coaches for the high results at the 16th Summer Paralympic Games, held in Tokyo, on September 6.

In accordance with the order, athletes with disabilities of Azerbaijan and their coaches were awarded for the best results at the XVI Summer Paralympic Games in the following amounts:

- to each athlete who took the first place – 200,000 manat ($117,650), to his/her personal coach – 100,000 manat ($58,820);

- to each athlete who took second place – 100,000 manat, to his/her personal coach – 50,000 manat ($29,410);

to each athlete who took third place - 50,000 manat, to his/her personal coach – 25,000 manat ($14,710).

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was instructed to resolve the issues arising from the order.