Azerbaijani team of "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest returns to Baku

05 September 2021 [10:54] - TODAY.AZ

On September 4, Azerbaijani artillerymen, taking part in the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest held in the Guards garrison of the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of the "International Army Games - 2021", returned to Baku, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has reported.

?t should be noted that the Azerbaijani team was awarded the third place in the competition  attended by artillerymen representing  nine countries

The officer of the Azerbaijan Army, Lieutenant Colonel Ahmadov Namig, won the "Best Coach" nomination, and the team led by warrant officer Orujov Elshad won the "Best Crew" nomination.

