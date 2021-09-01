Azerbaijan to restore energy infrastructure in liberated lands

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan will take measures to reconstruct and restore the energy infrastructure in its liberated lands, local media reported on August 31.

In an online meeting on August 31, the working group on the energy supply of the interdepartmental center under the Coordination Headquarters discussed the energy infrastructure reconstruction on the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020.

Representatives of the relevant state agencies talked about the work carried out to supply electricity and heat to strategic facilities in Shusha. They were informed about the power plants, power lines, and boiler houses, which are being constructed in Shusha.

Moreover, the construction of the Khudaferin (200 MW) and Giz Galasi (80 MW) hydropower plants were among the topics of interest during the meeting.

Furthermore, the meeting considered the creation of the gas distribution infrastructure, inventory, the processes of taking gas facilities on the balance sheet and protecting the existing infrastructure on these territories.

The Coordination Headquarters was established under the presidential decree on November 24, 2020. It is led by Presidential Administration Head Samir Nuriyev.

Earlier, President Ilham Aliyev stated that by reconstructing generating capacities and power transmission lines, Karabakh will turn into a zone of green energy.

On May 3, the president signed a decree on measures to create a green energy zone in the country’s liberated lands.

Under the decree, an amount of AZN 2,363,400 ($1,391,040) will be allocated from the Presidential Reserve Fund envisaged in the country's 2021 state budget to the Energy Ministry to attract a specialized international consulting company to develop an appropriate concept and master plan on the creation of a green energy zone on the liberated territories.