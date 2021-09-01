Azerbaijan ranks fourth in Sea Cup contest

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani seamen ranked fourth in the Sea Cup contest held as part of the International Army Games-2021 in Iran’s port city of Enzeli (Anzali), the Defence Ministry reported on August 31.

During the contest, the Azerbaijani servicemen fulfilled the task of artillery firing at a floating mine of the artillery firing stage at the combat training range in the Caspian Sea, the ministry said.

In line with the task, the seamen hit two floating mine targets from at a certain distance from the moving ships, using a total of 32 bullets.

The panel of judges assessed the results on the basis of the timely departure of the ships and the hitting of targets.

As a result of the contest, the Iranian team ranked first (38 points), which was followed by Russian (36 points) and Kazakh servicemen (34 points) in the list.

The next stage of the contest is underway.

The Azerbaijani armed forces have taken part in the International Army Games since 2015. Since then the Azerbaijani army has participated in the Tank Biathlon, Sniper Frontier, Military medical relay race, Field Kitchen, Masters of Artillery Fire, Sea Cup competitions.

The Azerbaijani representatives twice won the Sea Cup competition. Moreover, our team won 3rd place in the Masters of Artillery Fire and the Field Kitchen contests.

In addition, Azerbaijani tankers took 4th place in the Tank Biathlon among the strongest teams in 2019. It should be noted that the number of competitions that the Azerbaijani army joins increases every year.