Int'l community should contribute to positive changes taking place in S. Caucasus - expert

By Trend

The international community should contribute to positive changes taking place in the South Caucasus, former Chairman of the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, Sajjad Karim said, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs told Trend.

Karim made the remark while speaking about his visit to Azerbaijan in an interview with BBC Manchester radio.

“I paid a visit to Azerbaijan to see the realities of the country with my own eyes and visit the liberated (from Armenian occupation) lands,” Karim said.

The UK political expert stressed that the territories of Azerbaijan, liberated from the Armenian occupation, are experiencing great destruction and environmental problems, including the pollution of the Okhchuchay River with toxic waste, which also affects global environmental processes.

Karim called the start of intensive construction and restoration work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan an important event for the South Caucasus and stressed that Azerbaijan is confidently following the path of development of the region, and expressed hope that during his next visit he will see significant changes.