Azerbaijani fighter jets begin training flights

By Trend

The fighter jets of the Azerbaijani Air Force have started training flights in accordance with the training plan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the flights of the aircraft are carried out on the specified routes.

The military pilots perform exercises at night and day in order to improve their combat skills.

According to the scenario, the military pilots involved in the training perform tasks on ascent and descent, destruction of conditional air and ground targets, difficult piloting and combat maneuvers at low and medium heights.

During the exercises, the coordinates of the conditional enemy's ground targets are determined by conducting aerial reconnaissance.



