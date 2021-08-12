President Aliyev appoints two new vice presidents for SOCAR

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the appointment of Kanan Najafov and Zaur Gurbanov as Vice Presidents of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR), Azertag reported on August 11.

On the same day, Aliyev signed a decree "On improving the structure of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

According to the decree, the Management Board of the company will consist of 14 members appointed and dismissed by the President of Azerbaijan: the president, the first vice-president and 12 vice-presidents of the company.

Before the decree, the company's management board consisted of 14 members appointed and dismissed by the Azerbaijani President: president, first vice president, vice president and also vice presidents of the company for geology and geophysics, field development, economic issues, refining, investments and marketing, social issues, ecology, human resources, regime and information technologies, strategic development, oil, gas transportation and gas business.

SOCAR is involved in exploring oil and gas fields, producing, processing, and transporting oil, gas, and gas condensate, marketing petroleum and petrochemical products in domestic and international markets, and supplying natural gas to industry and the public in Azerbaijan. The company owns two refineries in Azerbaijan, one in Turkey, as well as networks of petrol stations in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Romania and Switzerland.