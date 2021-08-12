Azerbaijan supported us in every possible way for 14 days - Turkish Ambassador

By Trend

For 14 days, Azerbaijan supported us in every possible way, and for this we first of all thank President Ilham Aliyev.

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said this, Trend reports.

The ambassador noted that from the very beginning of the outbreak of forest fires in Turkey, Azerbaijan provided its support and sent assistance. According to him, Azerbaijani firefighters are doing everything possible:

"Today the Turkish flag flies at the Heydar Aliyev Center. This, in turn, is another support for Azerbaijan, and I thank all our brothers for it," he said.